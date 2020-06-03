Occidental, its share price battered, reports resounding election for directors

HOUSTON, June 3 (Reuters) - Occidental Petroleum Corp , the oil company whose share price was battered last year after a controversial merger with Anadarko Petroleum Corp, said on Wednesday its directors were elected last week by a comfortable margin in a shareholder vote of confidence.

The votes came in the first annual meeting held since the U.S. oil and gas company’s $38 billion acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum, an ill-timed bet on rising shale oil prices that has knocked its share price by 78% since its interest was first disclosed.

Chief Executive Vicki Hollub, who has come under fire for her pursuit of the Anadarko deal, received 91% of shareholder support, up from 78% last year. She received 99.7% in 2018.

Shareholders approved all Occidental board members by an average of 92%, up from 78.4% last year.

But an advisory vote on executive compensation was 76% in favor, down from 88% last year and 96% in 2018. (Reporting by Jennifer Hiller)