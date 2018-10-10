U.S. oil CEO says corporations should work to stem climate change

HOUSTON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Corporations around the world should work together to reduce carbon emissions and stem climate change rather than wait for government mandates, the chief executive of U.S. oil producer Occidental Petroleum Corp said on Wednesday.

“We as corporations, we have to do our part. There are enough companies committed to making it happen,” Vicki Hollub said in an interview on the sidelines of the Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co Energy Disruption Conference in Houston. “It needs to be a worldwide approach.” (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)