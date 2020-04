April 3 (Reuters) - Oil and gas producer Occidental Petroleum Corp said on Friday it appointed Robert Peterson as the company’s new chief financial officer.

The current financial head, Cedric Burgher, will transition to another role, it said in a filing www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/797468/000114036120007995/form8k.htm. (Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru)