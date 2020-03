March 19 (Reuters) - Oil and gas producer Occidental Petroleum Corp is planning to name former Chief Executive Officer Stephen Chazen as its new chairman, WSJ reported on.wsj.com/33xeJJ7 on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Chazen’s appointment could be announced in the coming days, assuming discussions don’t fall apart, the report said. (Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru)