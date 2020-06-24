UPDATE 1-Occidental Petroleum sets deadline for bids on Wyoming, Colorado properties

(Adds details, quote from governor, no comment from Occidental)

HOUSTON, June 24 (Reuters) - Occidental Petroleum Corp has asked for bids by July 1 for properties it is selling in Wyoming and Colorado assets, Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon said on Wednesday.

Wyoming’s Office of State Lands and Investment will hold a public hearing early next week to decide if it will bid on the land, Gordon said.

Occidental is the largest private landowner in Wyoming and is mainly focused on development in the Powder River Basin. It acquired the property with the purchase of Anadarko Petroleum last year, and at one point hoped to fetch as much as $700 million in the sale, according to people familiar with the offering.

Occidental declined to comment on the bidding process.

“I don’t think you often get opportunities like this so it’s well worth our time to investigate,” Gordon said in an interview. The state is working with Barclays to determine the value of the properties and what sort of income it could receive from oil and gas development, mining, grazing, solar or wind development or tourism, Gordon said.

A sale would reduce the debt load of about $40 billion that Occidental took on with the Anadarko purchase.