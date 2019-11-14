Court tosses Carl Icahn's suit seeking Occidental acquisition records

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Activist investor Carl Icahn will not have access to Occidental Petroleum Corp’s Anadarko takeover records to support his proxy fight against the oil firm’s board, a Delaware court judge ruled on Thursday.

In a sharply worded decision, Vice Chancellor Joseph Slights wrote Icahn’s complaint against Occidental “appear to be nothing more than disagreements” with the company’s directors and failed to show how the documents would advance his proxy contest. (Reporting by Gary McWilliams; Editing by Sandra Maler)