March 12 (Reuters) - Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has raised his stake in Occidental Corp to nearly 10%, or about 88.6 million shares, saying the shares were undervalued, an SEC filing bit.ly/2Qb9byt on Thursday showed.

Icahn has been waging a bitter battle with Occidental’s board over its $38 billion acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum and had disclosed in February that he cut his stake to 22.6 million shares as of Dec. 31.