Investor Icahn steps up fight to replace four Occidental directors

June 26 (Reuters) - Activist investor Carl Icahn on Wednesday stepped up his fight against Occidental Petroleum’s board of directors, signaling he plans to seek support to call a shareholder meeting where he could put up a slate of four board candidates.

“It is important to add new directors to Occidental’s Board of Directors to oversee future extraordinary transactions like the Anadarko transaction and to ensure that they are not consummated without stockholder approval when appropriate,” Icahn said in a statement to shareholders.

Icahn sued Occidental in May over its $38 billion purchase of Anadarko Petroleum Corp, in an indication that he may try to replace Occidental’s board of directors and push for asset sales. (Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)