Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
March 25, 2020 / 1:26 PM / Updated 4 minutes ago

Occidental to add three of Icahn's associates to board

1 Min Read

March 25 (Reuters) - Occidental Petroleum Corp said on Wednesday it would add to its board three of activist investor Carl Icahn’s associates, ending a long and bitter fight that began after its ill-timed acquisition of rival Anadarko Petroleum.

Andrew Langham, Nicholas Graziano and Margarita Paláu-Hernández will join Occidental’s board as independent directors, the company said.

“We believe Oxy is a good company with good assets,” Icahn said in a statement.

The Wall Street Journal had first reported on.wsj.com/2wAUfmN that Occidental was nearing a truce with Icahn. (Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below