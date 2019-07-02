Occidental urges shareholders to reject activist Icahn's proposal

July 2 (Reuters) - Occidental Petroleum Corp on Tuesday called on its shareholders to reject here activist investor Carl Icahn's moves to launch a proxy fight for four seats on the company's board.

Last week, Icahn said he planned to oust and replace four Occidental directors and change the company’s charter to prevent it from ever engineering a takeover, like its bid for Anadarko Petroleum.

Icahn was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)