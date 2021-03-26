Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Oil and Gas

Occidental Petroleum sets low-carbon business targets for CEO's bonus

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, March 26 (Reuters) - Occidental Petroleum Corp will tie results achieved in the company’s low-carbon business to its chief executive’s cash bonus this year, the oil and gas producer said in a securities filing on Friday.

Occidental increased the weight assigned to its emissions reductions and low-carbon ventures unit to 30% of CEO Vicki Hollub’s target bonus, according to its proxy filing.

Hollub’s target compensation for the year was reduced by 29% from its pre-COVID-19 levels, the filing said.

Reporting by Gary McWilliams Editing by Chris Reese

