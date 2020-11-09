Occidental posts fifth straight loss as COVID-19 crushes demand

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Occidental Petroleum Corp posted its fifth straight quarterly loss on Monday as the oil and gas producer suffered from a plunge in energy prices due to the COVID-19 crisis, and as it recorded a $2.4 billion charge.

Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $3.8 billion, or $4.07 cents per share, for the three months, compared with a loss of $912 million, or $1.08 cents per share, a year earlier.