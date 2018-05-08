FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
May 8, 2018 / 8:45 PM / Updated an hour ago

UPDATE 1-Occidental 1st-qtr profit spikes, tops estimates on oil price rise

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds earnings comparison, stock market reaction)

HOUSTON, May 8 (Reuters) - U.S. oil producer Occidental Petroleum Corp posted better-than-expected quarterly results on Tuesday, with profit jumping more than six-fold on rising crude prices, cost cuts and improving chemical sales.

Oxy, the largest oil producer in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico, posted net income of $708 million, or 92 cents per share, compared to $117 million, or 15 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expected earnings of 70 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Oxy’s U.S. oil operations swung to a profit in the quarter, largely due to rising crude prices. In the company’s chemical division, which makes plastics used in pipes and siding, profit more than doubled to $230 million.

Overall production jumped 4 percent in the quarter to 609,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

The Houston-based company plans a conference call with reports to discuss the quarterly results early on Wednesday.

Oxy shares rose less than 1 percent to $78.26 in after-hours trading. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.