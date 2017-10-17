FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Avenue Capital urges Ocean Rig to hire advisers
Sections
Featured
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
U.S.
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Technology
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
A picture and its story: A neo-Nazi in the midst of a protest
The Wider Image
A picture and its story: A neo-Nazi in the midst of a protest
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
October 17, 2017 / 8:00 PM / in 5 days

Avenue Capital urges Ocean Rig to hire advisers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Ocean Rig UDW’s fifth-biggest investor Avenue Capital Group on Tuesday urged the offshore driller to hire advisers to review “opportunities”, a day after top investor Elliott Management made a similar demand.

The hedge fund said it intends to hold discussions with Elliott and second-biggest investor BlueMountain Capital Management LLC.

Avenue Capital urged the company to look at changes to its capital structure, asset utilization and possible strategic deals.

The fund has a 7.63 percent stake in Ocean Rig as per Thomson Reuters data. (Reporting by Taenaz Shakir; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.