Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc agreed to pay $5.4 million to settle class-action claims it misled consumers by saying some of its juices contained “no artificial flavors,” when the juices were actually flavored with petroleum-derived chemicals.

The proposed settlement was filed on Friday in the federal court in San Diego, and requires approval by U.S. District Judge Gonzalo Curiel.

