Och-Ziff makes leadership changes, co-CIO Windreich to retire -letter

BOSTON, June 28 (Reuters) - Och-Ziff Capital Management is putting a new generation into top leadership positions roughly five months after bringing in an outsider as chief executive to end a battle for control of the investment firm.

The New York-based firm told investors in a letter sent on Thursday and seen by Reuters that Jeff Lin had been promoted to head of U.S. equities, Ghassan Ayoub will be running convertible and derivative arbitrage alone and Peter Wallach was named head of risk management. David Windreich, the co-chief investment officer, is retiring, leaving James Levin as sole CIO. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss Editing by Paul Simao)