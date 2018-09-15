U.S. judge certifies Och-Ziff class action tied to Africa bribery probes

A federal judge on Friday certified a class-action lawsuit accusing Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC of misleading investors about U.S. probes into its involvement in alleged bribery in Africa.

U.S. District Judge Paul Oetken in Manhattan rejected investor claims that the alleged concealment of the probes by Och-Ziff, Chief Executive Daniel Och and former Chief Financial Officer Joel Frank materially affected the share price of the largest U.S. publicly-traded hedge fund company.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2NGQcvT