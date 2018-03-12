Lumentum to buy Oclaro for $1.8 billion

March 12 (Reuters) - Laser and optical fibre supplier Lumentum Holdings Inc said on Monday it would buy optical company Oclaro Inc for $1.8 billion in cash and stock to broaden its portfolio of laser offerings.

The offer price of $9.99 per share, represents a premium of 27.3 percent to Oclaro’s closing price of $7.85.

Technology sector analysts say that Lumentum is the main supplier of a crucial part of Apple’s new FaceID technology, although neither Apple nor Lumentum has said publicly that this is the case. (Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)