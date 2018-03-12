FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
CERAWeek
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
March 12, 2018 / 10:15 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

Lumentum to buy Oclaro for $1.8 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 12 (Reuters) - Laser and optical fibre supplier Lumentum Holdings Inc said on Monday it would buy optical company Oclaro Inc for $1.8 billion in cash and stock to broaden its portfolio of laser offerings.

The offer price of $9.99 per share, represents a premium of 27.3 percent to Oclaro’s closing price of $7.85.

Technology sector analysts say that Lumentum is the main supplier of a crucial part of Apple’s new FaceID technology, although neither Apple nor Lumentum has said publicly that this is the case. (Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.