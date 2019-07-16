Financials
July 16, 2019 / 6:22 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Oman's OCTAL secures $625 million in banking facilities

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 16 (Reuters) - Oman’s OCTAL, a supplier of rigid packaging materials, said on Tuesday it has secured $625 million in banking facilities.

The loans include a $225 million syndicated term loan and $400 million in working capital.

Bank Muscat, Bank Dhofar, National Bank of Oman, Standard Chartered, HSBC Bank Oman , National Bank of Bahrain and Bank ABC have provided the term loan, with Bank Muscat working as financial adviser, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below