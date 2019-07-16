Oman's OCTAL secures $625 million in banking facilities

DUBAI, July 16 (Reuters) - Oman’s OCTAL, a supplier of rigid packaging materials, said on Tuesday it has secured $625 million in banking facilities.

The loans include a $225 million syndicated term loan and $400 million in working capital.

Bank Muscat, Bank Dhofar, National Bank of Oman, Standard Chartered, HSBC Bank Oman , National Bank of Bahrain and Bank ABC have provided the term loan, with Bank Muscat working as financial adviser, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia, editing by Louise Heavens)