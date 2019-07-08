Octopus Energy Investments rebrands as Octopus Renewables

LONDON, July 8 (Reuters) -

* Octopus Energy Investments has changed its name to Octopus Renewables with immediate effect, the clean energy investor said on Monday.

* The name change intends to reflect the business’ aim to speed up the transition to low-carbon energy, the firm said.

* Octopus Renewables, part of Octopus Group, is the largest investor owner of solar power in Europe and invests in onshore wind, managing over 3 billion pounds ($3.76 billion)of assets globally. (Reporting by Nina Chestney Editing by Edmund Blair)