July 8, 2019 / 8:52 AM / Updated an hour ago

Octopus Energy Investments rebrands as Octopus Renewables

LONDON, July 8 (Reuters) -

* Octopus Energy Investments has changed its name to Octopus Renewables with immediate effect, the clean energy investor said on Monday.

* The name change intends to reflect the business’ aim to speed up the transition to low-carbon energy, the firm said.

* Octopus Renewables, part of Octopus Group, is the largest investor owner of solar power in Europe and invests in onshore wind, managing over 3 billion pounds ($3.76 billion)of assets globally. (Reporting by Nina Chestney Editing by Edmund Blair)

