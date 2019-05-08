Octopus Energy Investments completes refinancing of British onshore wind

LONDON, May 8 (Reuters) -

* Clean energy investor Octopus Energy Investments has completed a 344 million pound ($449 million) refinancing of its British onshore wind portfolio, it said on Wednesday.

* The portfolio includes onshore wind assets in England and Scotland, which Octopus acquired on behalf of its investors between 2015 and 2017 and have a combined capacity of 230 megawatts.

* Matt Setchell, head of Octopus Energy, said the refinancing will allow the firm to create an energy market in line with climate change goals and unlock barriers to renewables investment.

* Octopus Energy is part of the Octopus Group. (Reporting by Nina Chestney, editing by Louise Heavens)