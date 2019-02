Feb 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday said PHH Mortgage Corp, a large U.S. residential mortgage servicer, will pay $750,000 to six military service members to resolve charges it improperly foreclosed on their homes.

PHH’s parent, PHH Corp, was acquired in October by Ocwen Financial Corp for about $360 million. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York Editing by Susan Thomas)