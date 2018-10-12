FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 12, 2018 / 11:47 PM / Updated an hour ago

Insurer not required to defend Ocwen robocall lawsuit - ruling

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Ocwen Loan Servicing cannot recover the costs of defending a class action over allegedly harassing phone calls under its liability insurance because the policy excludes conduct that violates federal law, a federal judge in Chicago ruled.

In a decision on Thursday, U.S. District Judge Charles Kocoras also said the policy’s bodily injury coverage does not apply to claims by one named plaintiff that Ocwen’s “unrelenting” calls caused her to have a miscarriage, because that conduct violated the federal Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA). The policies were issued by units of Illinois-based Zurich North America.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2A7nFId

