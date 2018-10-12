Insurer not required to defend Ocwen robocall lawsuit - ruling

Ocwen Loan Servicing cannot recover the costs of defending a class action over allegedly harassing phone calls under its liability insurance because the policy excludes conduct that violates federal law, a federal judge in Chicago ruled.

In a decision on Thursday, U.S. District Judge Charles Kocoras also said the policy’s bodily injury coverage does not apply to claims by one named plaintiff that Ocwen’s “unrelenting” calls caused her to have a miscarriage, because that conduct violated the federal Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA). The policies were issued by units of Illinois-based Zurich North America.

