Ocwen sues Houston insurer to cover legal defense costs

Mortgage servicer Ocwen has sued Houston-based U.S. Specialty Insurance Co, saying the company has refused to honor a directors and officers policy and cover the costs of defending a proposed securities class action brought against Ocwen last year.

U.S. Specialty’s refusal is “without legal excuse,” as the policy requires the company to pay defense costs, plus any settlements or judgments for securities claims, Ocwen said in its complaint, filed on Thursday in West Palm Beach federal court.

