Ocwen, banks must face lawsuit over home loan paperwork - ruling

Ocwen Loan Servicing, Morgan Stanley Private Bank and Citizens Bank must face a proposed class action accusing them of failing to promptly notify county land offices when California borrowers paid off their home loans, a federal judge in San Francisco ruled.

In a decision on Thursday, U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar rejected the defendants’ arguments that the lawsuit was barred under the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2016 decision in Spokeo v. Robins, which requires plaintiffs to assert something more than a bare procedural law violation to have standing to sue.

