FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ocwen, banks must face lawsuit over home loan paperwork - ruling
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
June 23, 2017 / 8:07 PM / 4 months ago

Ocwen, banks must face lawsuit over home loan paperwork - ruling

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Ocwen Loan Servicing, Morgan Stanley Private Bank and Citizens Bank must face a proposed class action accusing them of failing to promptly notify county land offices when California borrowers paid off their home loans, a federal judge in San Francisco ruled.

In a decision on Thursday, U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar rejected the defendants’ arguments that the lawsuit was barred under the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2016 decision in Spokeo v. Robins, which requires plaintiffs to assert something more than a bare procedural law violation to have standing to sue.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2tDn8Z0

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.