Lawsuit says Ocwen misreported mortgages to credit bureaus

By Dena Aubin Ocwen Loan Servicing has been hit with a proposed class action accusing it of damaging homeowners’ credit scores by reporting that mortgage loans were included in bankruptcy proceedings when that was not the case.

Filed on Wednesday in Denver federal court, the lawsuit said Ocwen’s reports to credit bureaus gave the false impression that homeowners were delinquent on their mortgages even though their loans were paid on time and not part of a bankruptcy proceeding.

