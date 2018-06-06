Lawsuit says Ocwen recorded calls, violating Calif. privacy law

Mortgage servicer Ocwen Loan Servicing has been hit with a proposed class action accusing it of secretly recording thousands of calls with California consumers without their permission, violating the state’s eavesdropping law.

The lawsuit was filed on Tuesday in San Francisco federal court by Gregory Franklin, a San Ramon resident who said he discovered the recordings when he obtained telephone records in a separate lawsuit he filed last year over unwanted calls Ocwen made to his cellphone to collect on his mortgage loan.

