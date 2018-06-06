FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
June 6, 2018 / 9:01 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Lawsuit says Ocwen recorded calls, violating Calif. privacy law

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Mortgage servicer Ocwen Loan Servicing has been hit with a proposed class action accusing it of secretly recording thousands of calls with California consumers without their permission, violating the state’s eavesdropping law.

The lawsuit was filed on Tuesday in San Francisco federal court by Gregory Franklin, a San Ramon resident who said he discovered the recordings when he obtained telephone records in a separate lawsuit he filed last year over unwanted calls Ocwen made to his cellphone to collect on his mortgage loan.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2xQA4kw

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.