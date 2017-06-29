FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge weighs injunction against Ocwen's robocall practices
June 29, 2017 / 8:00 PM

Judge weighs injunction against Ocwen's robocall practices

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Chicago has said he may order Ocwen Loan Servicing to make changes in the way it uses automated dialing to call its customers' cellphones but has asked the mortgage servicer for more information before he decides.

Responding to consumers' request for a preliminary injunction against the servicer, U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly on Wednesday said he may grant "at least some" of the actions consumers are seeking but he wants information from Ocwen about costs and feasibility.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2tuArhX

