Judge dismisses investors' securities lawsuit against Ocwen

A federal judge in Florida has dismissed a securities fraud lawsuit against Ocwen Financial Corp, saying investors suing the mortgage servicer failed to show that it misled them about its regulatory compliance.

In a decision on Monday, U.S. District Judge Robin Rosenberg said allegedly misleading statements cited in the proposed class action either were not false or were not the kind of statements that can support securities claims, such as opinions or vague statements of optimism.

