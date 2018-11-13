Bonds News
November 13, 2018 / 12:27 PM / Updated 19 minutes ago

Odebrecht construction unit readies $3 billion restructuring -paper

2 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Odebrecht Engenharia e Construcao (OEC), the construction unit of Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht SA, is preparing to restructure $3 billion of bond debt, newspaper Valor Economico reported on Tuesday.

A formal announcement is being planned for the end of November when $11.4 million of interest payments come due, the paper said, without saying how it obtained the information.

OEC is being advised by Moelis & Co, while bondholders, who have started to form a centralized negotiating bloc, are being advised by Rothschild & Co SCA, the paper reported.

Representatives for OEC, Moelis and Rothschild did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to the paper, the most likely outcome will be a restricted restructuring, in which OEC suppliers and commercial counterparties will not be directly affected.

Parent company Odebrecht has been battered by revelations of a colossal graft scheme it orchestrated that stretched across Latin America. The OEC unit has been hit particularly hard by a downturn in government infrastructure spending.

OEC’s construction backlog has shrunk some 50 percent since the end of 2014. In August, Odebrecht’s CEO said the company was open to bringing in a foreign partner for its construction unit. (Reporting by Gram Slattery Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.