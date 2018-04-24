FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 24, 2018 / 3:12 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Brazil's Odebrecht expects to pay bonds due in April within 30-day grace period

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, April 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian engineering group Odebrecht SA is in advanced talks for a “financial transaction” that will allow its construction unit to pay a bond due this week within the 30-day grace period, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Odebrecht is in talks with banks to try to secure new loans, Reuters reported on Thursday. In the statement, construction unit Odebrecht Engenharia e Construção said a transaction by the parent company “will allow us to honor bond payments due in April before the end of the 30-day grace period.” (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer)

