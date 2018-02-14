Brazil's Odebrecht mulls selling part of stake in Braskem - report

SAO PAULO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht SA may sell part of its stake in petrochemical company Braskem SA or try to get credit from banks using its stake as collateral, Brazilian newspaper Valor Economico reported on Wednesday.

Odebrecht needs cash to pay debt maturing this year, including 500 million reais ($152 million) in bonds, according to the paper, which cited sources. Contacted by Reuters, Odebrecht did not immediately comment on the matter.

Part of the Braskem stake is already pledged in collateral to banks, and all dividends have also been surrendered to service the debt, Reuters reported last year.

Odebrecht has around 75 billion reais ($23 billion) in outstanding debt.