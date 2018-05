SAO PAULO, May 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian engineering conglomerate Odebrecht SA said on Friday in a statement it has reached an agreement with five lenders to get a 2.6 billion reais ($711.12 million) loan.

Odebrecht said it will use the loans to repay “immediately” bondholders owed 500 million reais by the construction unit Odebrecht Engenharia e Construção since April 25.