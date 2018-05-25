UPDATE 1-Brazil's Odebrecht says will pay bondholders immediately

(Adds terms of agreement)

SAO PAULO, May 25 (Reuters) - Corruption-ensnared Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht SA said on Friday it will pay bondholders immediately after reaching an agreement with lenders to obtain a loan.

Odebrecht and the banks signed debt refinancing contracts on Thursday, but the Brazilian group still needed to complete the issuance of local bonds to be acquired by banks, as Reuters reported.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA and Banco Bradesco SA , Brazil’s top two lenders, will give Odebrecht a joint loan of 2.6 billion reais ($711.12 million), according to a statement. The money will be disbursed in two installments, the first one 1.7 billion reais.

Odebrecht said Banco do Brasil SA, Banco Santander Brasil SA and development bank BNDES also had to agree on changes to collateral. Shares of petrochemical company Braskem SA were given as collateral to new loans.

Odebrecht will use part of the loans to pay leniency agreement fines, according to the statement. In December 2016, Odebrecht and its subsidiary Braskem agreed to pay at least $3.5 billion to authorities in the United States, Brazil and Switzerland. At the time, it was the largest penalty in a foreign bribery case.

In Brazil, the company has pledged to pay 3.8 billion reais ($1.04 billion) to federal authorities and recently the company reportedly reached an agreement with Brazil’s federal comptroller over the final fine value. ($1 = 3.6562 reais) (Reporting by Carolina Mandl Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)