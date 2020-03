SAO PAULO, March 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht SA has scheduled a creditors meeting to vote on its restructuring plan on March 31. The meeting has been postponed twice since December.

To comply with a lockdown in Sao Paulo, where the meeting was to be held, a bankruptcy judge authorized remote voting and creditors will log on and vote via video. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; editing by Jason Neely)