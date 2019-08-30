Bonds News
August 30, 2019 / 10:28 PM / Updated 21 minutes ago

Odebrecht's construction unit and bondholders agree to 55% discount -report

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Odebrecht’s construction unit OEC has signed an agreement with bondholders to restructure its debt with a 55% discount, Brazilian newspaper Valor Economico reported on Friday.

The $3.2 billion debt issued by Odebrecht Finance and guaranteed by the construction unit will be reduced to $1.4 billion, according to the report. Odebrecht confirmed in an e-mail that an agreement was signed by the construction unit with its creditors, but did not elaborate on its terms. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer Editing by Tom Brown)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below