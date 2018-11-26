Bonds News
Brazil's Odebrecht hires Moelis to restructure debt -source

SAO PAULO, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht SA has hired investment bank Moelis & Co. to discuss restructuring of interest in $3 billion in bonds issued by Odebrecht Finance Limited that were due last month, one source with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

Odebrecht did not pay interest that was due a month ago, and now will discuss alternatives with investors, the source added. The hiring of Moelis was reported earlier by Brazilian newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo.

Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer

