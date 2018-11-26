UPDATE 1-Brazil's Odebrecht hires Moelis, Cleary Gottlieb to restructure debt -statement

(Updates with official confirmation by Odebrecht)

SAO PAULO, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht SA has hired investment bank Moelis & Co. and law firm Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton to discuss restructuring of its debt with investors, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Odebrecht’s engineering unit OEC and its advisors will discuss with investors in $3 billion bonds issued by Odebrecht Finance Limited. The conglomerate decided not to pay $11.5 million in interest after the end of the 30-day grace period, the statement said. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer)