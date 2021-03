March 15 (Reuters) - ODP Corp said on Monday it had rejected a proposal from USR Parent Inc, the Sycamore Partners-affiliated owner of Staples, to acquire various ODP assets.

Staples did not provide a valuation of the assets that it sought to acquire when it made a proposal earlier this month, ODP said. (Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)