Economic News

TABLE-OECD's latest GDP forecasts for major economies

    PARIS, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The following are the OECD's
latest GDP forecasts for G20 economies from its interim economic
outlook published on Wednesday.
     Forecasts are for year-on-year annual real GDP percent
changes and by comparison the percentage point revision from the
OECD's last forecasts in June.
                       2019    2020  June      2021   June
 World                  2.6    -4.5     1.5       5    -0.2
 G20                    2.9    -4.1     1.6     5.7     0.2
 Australia              1.8    -4.1     0.9     2.5    -1.6
 Canada                 1.7    -5.8     2.2       4     0.1
 Euro area              1.3    -7.9     1.2     5.1    -1.4
      Germany           0.6    -5.4     1.2     4.6    -1.2
      France            1.5    -9.5     1.9     5.8    -1.9
      Italy             0.3   -10.5     0.8     5.4    -2.3
 Japan                  0.7    -5.8     0.2     1.5    -0.6
 Korea                    2      -1     0.2     3.1       0
 Mexico                -0.3   -10.2    -2.7       3       0
 Turkey                 0.9    -2.9     1.9     3.9    -0.4
 United Kingdom         1.5   -10.1     1.4     7.6    -1.4
 United States          2.2    -3.8     3.5       4    -0.1
 Argentina             -2.1   -11.2    -2.9     3.2    -0.9
 Brazil                 1.1    -6.5     0.9     3.6    -0.6
 China                  6.1     1.8     4.4       8     1.2
 India                  4.2   -10.2    -6.5    10.7     2.8
 Indonesia                5    -3.3    -0.5     5.3     0.1
 Russia                 1.4    -7.3     0.7       5      -1
 Saudi Arabia           0.4    -6.8    -0.2     3.2    -0.6
 South Africa           0.1   -11.5      -4     1.4    -1.1
 
    
