TABLE-OECD's latest GDP forecasts for major economies

PARIS, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The following are the OECD's latest GDP forecasts for G20 economies from its interim economic outlook published on Wednesday. Forecasts are for year-on-year annual real GDP percent changes and by comparison the percentage point revision from the OECD's last forecasts in June. For a story: 2019 2020 June 2021 June World 2.6 -4.5 1.5 5 -0.2 G20 2.9 -4.1 1.6 5.7 0.2 Australia 1.8 -4.1 0.9 2.5 -1.6 Canada 1.7 -5.8 2.2 4 0.1 Euro area 1.3 -7.9 1.2 5.1 -1.4 Germany 0.6 -5.4 1.2 4.6 -1.2 France 1.5 -9.5 1.9 5.8 -1.9 Italy 0.3 -10.5 0.8 5.4 -2.3 Japan 0.7 -5.8 0.2 1.5 -0.6 Korea 2 -1 0.2 3.1 0 Mexico -0.3 -10.2 -2.7 3 0 Turkey 0.9 -2.9 1.9 3.9 -0.4 United Kingdom 1.5 -10.1 1.4 7.6 -1.4 United States 2.2 -3.8 3.5 4 -0.1 Argentina -2.1 -11.2 -2.9 3.2 -0.9 Brazil 1.1 -6.5 0.9 3.6 -0.6 China 6.1 1.8 4.4 8 1.2 India 4.2 -10.2 -6.5 10.7 2.8 Indonesia 5 -3.3 -0.5 5.3 0.1 Russia 1.4 -7.3 0.7 5 -1 Saudi Arabia 0.4 -6.8 -0.2 3.2 -0.6 South Africa 0.1 -11.5 -4 1.4 -1.1 (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Hugh Lawson)