France welcomes U.S. proposals to unblock global tax negotiations

PARIS (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire welcomed on Thursday the latest U.S. proposals to unblock international negotiations on taxing cross-border commerce, which he said were a good starting point.
Speaking to reporters, Le Maire also said that he was open to global minimum corporate tax rate above the 12.5% under disucssion so far in the negotiations after Washington proposed a rate of 21%.
Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne
