PARIS, Nov 26 (Reuters) - An OECD reform of the international tax system underway should set a minimum corporate tax rate of 12.5%, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday.

The Paris-based OECD has said it will propose a framework for ensuring minimum taxation of companies as part of an overhaul of the international tax system for the digital age. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta/Dominique Vidalon)