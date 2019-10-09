Bonds News
France's Le Maire urges global deal on tech tax after "very good" proposals

LUXEMBOURG, Oct 9 (Reuters) - France’s Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said proposals unveiled on Wednesday by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) for a global overhaul of digital taxation were “very good” and urged the body’s members to reach a deal early next year.

“The key question now is to find a consensus and a compromise among all members of the OECD by the beginning of 2020,” Le Maire told reporters at a meeting of euro zone finance ministers in Luxembourg.

The European Union has repeatedly said that it would try to move alone with an EU-wide web tax if no deal is struck next year at the OECD, a global club of mostly rich countries. (Reporting By Francesco Guarascio; Editing by Toby Chopra)

