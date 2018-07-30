Oerlikon sells drive systems segment to Dana in 600 mln sfr deal

ZURICH, July 30 (Reuters) - OC Oerlikon said on Monday it had agreed to sell its drives unit to U.S. engineering company Dana Inc - a deal triggered after the Swiss company shelved a planned listing of the business.

Oerlikon said it had signed a definitive agreement to sell the business for an enterprise value of 600 million Swiss francs ($603.3 million) and expected to receive roughly the same amount of cash. The deal is expected to close by the first quarter of 2019 at the latest.

Oerlikon cancelled a listing for the unit earlier this month citing market volatility, adding to signs that the Swiss IPO market, which got off to a strong start this year, is cooling. ($1 = 0.9946 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)