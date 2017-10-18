FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oman Electricity Transmission says it has no plans to raise finance this year
Sections
Featured
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
U.S.
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Technology
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
A picture and its story: A neo-Nazi in the midst of a protest
The Wider Image
A picture and its story: A neo-Nazi in the midst of a protest
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 18, 2017 / 5:57 AM / in 4 days

Oman Electricity Transmission says it has no plans to raise finance this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Oman Electricity Transmission Co (OETC) has no plans to raise any further financing this year, it said in a statement late on Tuesday.

Six banking sources told Reuters earlier this week that OETC was considering whether to issue U.S. dollar sukuk, which would be the company’s first international Islamic debt issue.

OETC issued its latest conventional bond, $500 million of 10-year notes, last May. It also sold a $1 billion bond in 2015. Both deals were managed by Bank Muscat and JP Morgan.

Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Andrew Torchia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.