Britain's telecoms regulator Ofcom appoints Jonathan Oxley as interim CEO

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Britain’s telecoms regulator Ofcom on Wednesday appointed Jonathan Oxley as interim chief executive officer to replace Sharon White, who will leave at the end of the month to become chairman of retailer John Lewis.

The process to appoint a permanent top boss continues and Ofcom said it expects to appoint its new CEO after the General Election which is scheduled to take place on Dec. 12, it said.

The Guardian on Wednesday said here Ofcom has picked senior British civil servant Melanie Dawes to be its chief executive.