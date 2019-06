June 6 (Reuters) - British telecoms regulator Ofcom said on Thursday Chief Executive Officer Sharon White would step down around the turn of the year after more than four years in the job.

White will leave Ofcom to become the chairman of employee-owned retailer John Lewis Partnership. The regulator said it would now begin the process to appoint her successor. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru. Editing by Jane Merriman)