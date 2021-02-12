UK telecom watchdog fines O2 10.5 million pounds for overcharging customers

FILE PHOTO: A sign hangs outside an O2 mobile phone shop in central London January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett/File Photo

(Reuters) - Telefonica’s UK mobile network O2 was fined 10.5 million pounds ($14.49 million) by Ofcom on Friday, with the British regulator saying some customers leaving the provider were overcharged because of billing errors.

O2 initially identified issues with its billing processes in 2011 but efforts to address them were not successful, Ofcom said, adding that over 140,000 customers were overcharged when leaving the firm between 2011 and 2019.

The watchdog said O2 has accepted the findings of the investigation.

($1 = 0.7247 pounds)