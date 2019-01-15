Westlaw News
January 15, 2019 / 1:12 AM / in an hour

High court to review ruling for offshore oil-rig worker in standby-pay lawsuit

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to consider whether workers on oil rigs off the coast of California can sue for violations of state wage-and-hour laws even if their employer complies with the less-generous requirements of the federal Fair Labor Standards Act.

The justices granted a certiorari petition filed by Paul Clement of Kirkland & Ellis on behalf of Parker Drilling Management Services, which says that the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals misinterpreted the choice-of-law provision of the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act, created a split in the federal circuits and “disrupted longstanding employer/employee relationships” by reviving a potential class action by oil rig worker Brian Newton last year.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2RqW9zE

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below