High court to review ruling for offshore oil-rig worker in standby-pay lawsuit

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to consider whether workers on oil rigs off the coast of California can sue for violations of state wage-and-hour laws even if their employer complies with the less-generous requirements of the federal Fair Labor Standards Act.

The justices granted a certiorari petition filed by Paul Clement of Kirkland & Ellis on behalf of Parker Drilling Management Services, which says that the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals misinterpreted the choice-of-law provision of the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act, created a split in the federal circuits and “disrupted longstanding employer/employee relationships” by reviving a potential class action by oil rig worker Brian Newton last year.

