22 days ago
UK's Ofgem picks preferred bidder to own, operate wind farm link
July 25, 2017 / 6:40 AM / 22 days ago

UK's Ofgem picks preferred bidder to own, operate wind farm link

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 25 (Reuters) - Britain's energy regulator Ofgem on Tuesday picked Diamond Transmission Partners (DTP) as preferred bidder to own and operate the 180.6 million pound ($235 million) transmission link to the Burbo Bank Extension wind farm offshore Liverpool.

Ofgem chose DTP, a consortium of Japan's Mitsubishi Corporation and HICL Infrastructure Company Limited , following a competitive tender process, it said in a statement.

The 258 meagawatt Burbo Bank Extension wind farm consists of 32 turbines. A consortium of DONG Energy, Kirkbi and PKA currently owns the transmission assets for the project. ($1 = 0.7672 pounds) (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic, editing by Louise Heavens)

